By Nimako Priscilla, GNA

Tema, Mar. 16, GNA - The Tema General Hospital, one of the designated centres for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, is observing basic protective precautionary measures.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the hospital, staff and all health officials were seen wearing personal protective equipment and were going about their normal work.

The hospital had also provided veronica buckets and liquid soap at the entrance of the Out Patient Department (OPD) to ensure that visitors washed their hands before entering the facility.

The GNA however observed that most patients had no hand sanitizers nor mask as they went through the checking of their vitals and queueing to see a doctor.

Meanwhile, schools at Ashaiman were closed in accordance to the President's directive for the suspension of schools indefinitely.

Business was also brisk at the Ashaiman market as traders went about their selling without any protective gears.

Madam Grace Adowa, a plantain seller, who was not using protective clothes said the virus one could still contract the virus with or without a protective equipment therefore her resolve to rather trust in God to protect her.

Madam Joyce Martey, a cabbage seller who was wearing protective gloves said coronavirus spread when you come into contact with affected persons hence her choice to wear gloves adding that she would be using hand sanitizer in addition.

