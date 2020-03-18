news, story, article

Tema, March 18, GNA – Dr Richard Anthony, the Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, has appealed to individuals and organisations to assist the Hospital to provide quality healthcare delivery to the people.

He said funding from government sources alone was not enough for the Hospital to address the health needs of the people hence the appeal for support to minimise its challenges.

Dr Anthony made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when Mr Rudolf Francis Hans-Jorie, the President of the City 2000 Youth Action (C2YA), an International Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), presented medical equipment to the Hospital.





The equipment, valued at 17,784 US dollars, included Radiant Warmer, delivery sets, medicine cabinets, wing screen with castors, major laboratory sets and episiotomy instruments.

Dr Anthony expressed gratitude to the NGO for the support and gave the assurance that the equipment would be distributed to various departments of the hospital to enhance healthcare.

He said health delivery could be satisfactory if all could assist like the C2YA to get the basic medical tools to enhance the work of doctors and nurses.

Mr Hans-Jorie said he was touched after his exposure to the challenges of the Hospital, especially with the lack of equipment, and that the donation would go a long way to providing safe, prompt and efficient services to patients.

He said the gesture formed part of the C2YA’s social responsibilities, adding; “My outfit was compelled to initiate the process in 2016 towards supporting the Hospital, together with our partners. I hope the items will be handled with care.”

