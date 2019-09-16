news, story, article

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Sept. 16, GNA - Teenage pregnancy in the Adaklu District has dropped significantly from 23.3 per cent in 2015 to 12.3 per cent in 2018.

This is as a result of the formation of 82 community-based adolescent health clubs and making adolescent health and family planning services accessible to the youth.

Mr Charles Azagba, Adaklu District Director of Health Services, made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of the Adaklu District Safe Motherhood Day Celebration at Adaklu Kodzobi on the theme, "Midwives for mothers".

He said the District recorded 120 teenage pregnancy cases in 2015, which was the highest in the country.

Mr Azagba said Adaklu Kpodzi, which was the highest contributor to teenage pregnancy cases in 2015 having recorded 15 cases that year, did not record any case in 2018.

He said the clubs met monthly to discuss adolescent nutrition, sexual and reproductive health issues and dangers of teenage pregnancy.

Mr Azagba said a programme known as "time with the district health directorate" carved by the District Directorate sensitized and followed up on communities to answer pertinent questions relating to reproductive health and also addressed some of the challenges confronting teenage girls.

He said peer to peer education also contributed greatly to the success story.

Mr Azagba commended health workers, traditional authorities and religious leaders for the efforts towards reducing what was described in 2015 as a “catastrophe" and appealed for more support from them.

