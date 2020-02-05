news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Anyanso (Ash), Feb. 05, GNA – Teenager girls should not resort to unsafe abortion as a panacea to unplanned pregnancy since that can be fatal, Mr. Aikins Boateng, the Health Promotion Officer at the Bosome Freho District Health Directorate has advised.

He said sexually active teenage girls who got themselves pregnant, in an attempt to hide their conditions from their parents, tended to engage in unsafe abortions and often lost their lives.

Mr Boateng therefore underlined the need for pregnant young girls to resist the temptation to adopt unorthodox means to abort their babies and instead seek professional advice from appropriate health workers.

He was addressing an adolescent health fair as part of the implementation of a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) for out-of-school adolescents at Anyanso in the Bosome Freho District.

Funded by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the project seeks to educate adolescent girls on sexual and reproductive health rights with focus on unsafe abortion and sexually transmitted diseases.

It is being implemented in the District by the Rights and Responsibilities Initiatives Ghana (RRIG) in partnership with the Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR).

Fifty-six (56) out-of-school adolescent girls aged between 10-19, adolescent health champions as well as parents and guardians participated in the fair.

Mr. Boateng told the girls that unsafe abortion was dangerous and could lead to complications that may abruptly end their lives.

He reminded them that they were too young to have sex and counseled them to abstain from sex and concentrate on their education for a brighter future.

He encouraged them to visit any health facility in the District for information on their sexuality