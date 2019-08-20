news, story, article

Badukrom (W/R), Aug. 20, GNA - Maternal mortality rate has increased in the Tarkwa-Nsueam Municipality over the past four years with the Health Directorate recording 35 cases between 2015-2018.

The Directorate recorded five cases in 2015, 11 in 2016, 11 in 2017, and eight in 2018, Mr Evans Whajah, the Municipal Health Promotion Officer, has said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he described the situation as alarming and that from January to June, this year, five maternal deaths had already been recorded, according to statistics available to the Directorate.

Mr Whajah mentioned severe headache, abdominal pains, persistent vomiting, malaria, syphilis and HIV as some of the possible causes of the maternal deaths.

"So we are advocating that if any pregnant woman sees any of these signs she should report to the nearest health facility as early as possible to ensure the safety of the mother and unborn baby," he said.

He said every pregnant women was expected to visit the antenatal clinic at least four times before delivery.

"That will give us the time to do proper screening so that if there is any existing disease we can do away with it to ensure safe delivery."

Since many pregnant women were still unaware of some basic information on maternal deaths, Mr Whajah said his outfit would continue to create awareness for the public to be well informed.

He expressed the hope that maternal deaths would be reduced to zero as there were arrangements to reach out to as many women as possible to arm them with knowledge about safe motherhood.

He called on communities, churches and social groups to invite the Directorate to educate their members on maternal mortality and other related issues of concern.

