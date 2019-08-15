news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Duayaw Nkwanta (A/R), Aug. 15, GNA - Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region on Wednesday presented medical devices to be distributed among health facilities in the Constituency.

The equipment, worth GH¢500,000.00 are to be supplied to the St. John of God Hospital, Bomaa Government Hospital as well as six health centres and seven Community-based Health Planning Services Compounds (CHPS) in the Municipality.

They comprise blood bank machines, hospital beds, scan machine, water injection stands, washing machines, syringes and towels.

Others include garry pots, bed sheets, diapers, delivery sets, shirts, needles and a motorbike.

The MP also presented 10 pieces of LED bulbs for the Tanoso Midwifery Training School.

Mrs Prempeh who is the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said she lobbied the items from the Rebecca Foundation to help improve on quality healthcare delivery in the constituency.

She explained that the items would go a long way to enhance the health status of particularly rural dwellers.

Mrs Prempeh expressed concern over rife in cases of teenage pregnancy and called for concerted efforts to bring the situation under control.

She said her Ministry had intensify efforts to curb human trafficking and child exploitation as well as forced and early marriages, which were becoming alarming in the country.

Mrs Eva Aryee, the Tano North Municipal Director of Health, thanked the MP for the items and assured that they would be supplied to the needy health facilities.

She said the items were needed urgently to enable non-functional CHPS compounds in the Municipality to function effectively to meet the health needs of the people.

GNA