By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Duayaw-Nkwanta (Ahafo), Sept. 25, GNA – A re-constituted 11-member committee for the Tano North Municipal Health Directorate has been inaugurated at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region.

The setting up of the committee is in accordance with Act 525 section 23 (1) of the Ghana Heath Service Act.

They are tasked to give advice to the Municipal Health Directorate and see to the day-to-day activities of the directorate to improve on quality healthcare delivery.

Membership comprise representatives of local communities, religious bodies, municipal assembly, the health directorate and civil society organisations.

Mr Afrane Boateng, the Chairman of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Health Committee, urged members of the committee to promote team work and help the directorate to identify and tackle teething health challenges in the Municipality.

He tasked them to be innovative and strategize to ensure that the directorate would be able to cover, capture and address the health needs of the people.

Mr Ernest Kwarteng, the Tano North Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly is ready and determination to support the committee to address challenges confronting the directorate for improved healthcare delivery.

He said quality healthcare delivery is very essential to facilitate the socio-economic development of the municipality and advised the directorate to intensify health outreach programmes in the local communities.

Mrs Eva Aryee, the Tano North Municipal Director of Health, expressed the hope that with support from the committee the directorate would be able to focus on and meet the comprehensive and interrelated aspect of physical, mental and social health and well-being of the people.

Nana Opoku Nyankabi, a representative from the Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council and Chairman of the committee, thanked the directorate and all stakeholders for the confidence reposed in them, and pledged the commitment of members to work hard to improve on health service delivery in the area.

