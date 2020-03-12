news, story, article

Tamale, March 12, GNA - The Management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital has held its 2019 annual performance review forum to leverage its achievements, constraints, challenges and modalities to be put in place for improvement in the coming years.

It was held on the theme: "Improving Quality of Care, Changing the Narrative Through Enhanced Monitoring and Supervision".

Dr Kareem Mumuni, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, addressing participants at the forum, indicated that "maternal mortalities, which have been on a three-year decline between 2016 - 2018, recorded 24 per cent increase over deaths in 2018 that is 560 deaths to 100,000 live births to 630 deaths to 100,000 live births".

He said infant deaths and neonatal deaths have been on the increase over the past three years, saying, “It is very worrying”.

Dr Mumuni said major and minor surgeries during the year under review, recorded 40 per cent and 22 percent respectively in 2018, saying, most of the surgeries, especially the general surgeries were emergencies.

He, expressed worry over these developments at the TTH and other referral facilities within northern Ghana and called for stakeholder engagement to address the worrying trends.

Dr Mumuni commended current and successive governments for their commitment to the expansion and development of the hospital since its establishment, including the recent completion and handing over of the Phase II of the expansion and upgrading work of the hospital into 802 bed-capacity.

He said the Governing Board of the TTH had completed and ratified the hospital's new Medium Term Strategic Plan (2020-2024), to ensure the provision of conducive environment for both its staff and clients, including the establishment of a Patient Advice and Support Services Desk among others.

The Acting CEO said the hospital was, however, faced with challenges including the frequent break down of critical equipment such as CT-Scan and mortuary fridges among others, unstable power supply and voltage spikes as well as issues with the hospital's information management system.

Dr Mumuni, speaking on the global health issue on the Coronavirus outbreak, assured members of the public that the government, through the Ministry of Health and other Ministries and Agencies were working around the clock to deal with the issue.

Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister urged the management and staff of the TTH to promote unity, and work in synergy to provide quality healthcare for its clients as well as achieve the best for the hospital.

Presentations were made by officials of TTH on performance of the various directorates of the hospital including Medical, Nursing, Finance, Administration, and Pharmacy.

