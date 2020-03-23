news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Tamale, March 23, GNA – The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) has disclosed that it would, on Tuesday, March 24, commence fumigation of the Tamale Central Market and other satellite markets within the metropolis, to help stem the spread of the Covid-19.

The disinfection, it said was in line with the President’s directive on measures to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

This was made known when Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the TaMA, engaged leadership of the various Market Associations in the Metropolis to sensitize them on the need to carry out the exercise.





Hajia Mahama said the disinfection was in the interest of the people, and encouraged the leaders to ensure traders in their markets complied with the directive in order to help stop the spread of the disease.

“For us to win the battle against this deadly disease, we need to practice proper hand washing in addition to other good personal hygienic cleanliness,” she advised.

She handed over Veronica buckets, liquid soap, tissues and hand sanitizers as well as waste bins to the leaders to be positioned at vantage points in the markets for use by traders and other members of the public.

The Minister said the move was part of the government’s measures to promote and encourage hand washing with soap under running water among traders and members of the public, to protect and prevent them from contracting the disease.

Hajia Mahama encouraged the citizenry to frequently wash their hands and observe other acceptable preventive measures outlined by health officials, adding “we must endeavour at all circumstance to keep some distance away from each other and avoid handshaking”.

She implored journalists to use their media to help educate members of the public to rigorously adhere to the precautionary measures set by health experts, to aid and prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

Madam Lucy Kannae, a market woman who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side lines, said they would comply with the directives and aid authorities to undertake the disinfection exercise to help manage and control the spread of the disease.

The participating leaders expressed gratitude to the Minister and TaMA for the intervention and gave the assurance that they would strictly observe the outlined preventive measures to help combat the virus in the country.

GNA