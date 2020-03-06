news, story, article

By GNA Team



Kumasi, March 06, GNA - The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cautioned the citizenry to as a matter of urgency take public education on the COVID-19 (corona virus) disease seriously.

He said given the deadly nature of the disease, embracing wholeheartedly such an education was critical for the safety of the people.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was addressing Ghana’s 63rd independence anniversary celebration at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, said the public ought to pay detail attention to all safety measures put in place to prevent the outbreak of the disease.

“I urge our religious bodies, community leaders and all identifiable groups to join the campaign against the outbreak of corona virus,” he advised.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said it was important that the people took personal hygiene as a necessity since it was one way of preventing the outbreak of the disease.

He indicated that the government working through the state health agencies, had instituted an Emergency Response Team to attend to any emergencies.

There had also been vibrant measures in place to ensure strict checks at Ghana’s entry points, while quarantine centres were also in place for the safety of the people.

The President also hinted of the training of the country’s health personnel on the COVID-19 to prepare them for effective work.

The disease since its outbreak in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province last December, had taken devastating effect on mankind, spreading across the globe with many deaths being recorded.

President Nana Akufo-Addo lauded the World Health Organization for its assistance to the country, to prevent the outbreak of the disease.

The anniversary was marked on the theme,” Consolidating our Gains”.

GNA