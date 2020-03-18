news, story, article

Accra, March 18, GNA – The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has called on the public to take advantage of its Mobile Renewal Service to renew their membership amid the coronavirus pandemic.



A statement from the NHIA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said they could dial *929# on all networks for the renewal and to contact the NHIS Call Center on 054-444-6447 for any enquiries.

Transmission of COVID-19, the statement said, was through coming into contact with droplets from sneezing of infected persons, cough or touching contaminated objects.

As a result, the NHIA was implementing directives by the government, towards preventing and containing the spread of the flu-like virus, and had put in place arrangements at the Head Office, Claims Processing Centers, Regional and District Offices to ensure the safety of all - the staff and the public.

It encouraged everybody to keep to the preventive measures - washing hands thoroughly with soap, when they visited the National Health Insurance Scheme offices, saying hand-washing buckets had been provided at the entrance of all offices.

Visitors were also advised to use alcohol based-hand sanitizers provided at vantage points within all NHIS offices, and to ensure social distancing - maintain a distance of two metres from all persons.

The statement said hand-held thermometer guns would also be used to take the temperature of visitors.

“Persons with temperatures above 38 degrees celsius will not be allowed to enter the premises but would be asked a few questions and referred to the appropriate authorities for further care", the statement said.

The Authority urged all to remain calm and to accept to strictly abide by the directives given by the government and the Ghana Health Service.

GNA