By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, March 06, GNA - The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that the tests conducted into the suspected case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), on Thursday, have proven negative.

Dr Badu Sarkodie, the Director for Public Health at the GHS, announced this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on Friday.

So far, the nation has investigated 46 suspected cases and they have all proven negative.

A statement issued by the KBTH has explained that the US-based Ghanaian woman, who arrived in the country five days ago, needed gynaecological services and thus, had booked an appointment to see a doctor in the Hospital.

On Thursday, she reported at the Maternity Block and was admitted for gynaecological procedure.

However, in the process, it was detected that she had a high grade fever, the statement said.

“Her history revealed that she had travelled from a country and state where COVlD-19 had been diagnosed. She also had mild respiratory symptoms and thus met the case definition for a suspected case of COVlD-l9 as defined by the Ghana Health Service,” it said.

“Other laboratory investigations suggested a bacterial infection and she was started on antibiotics.

“A sample was taken from her yesterday and sent to Noguchi Memorial Institute to test for COVlD-I9”.

The statement said the patient was isolated in a single room at the 6th Floor of the Maternity Block, and staff who attended to her were given personal protective equipment.

“She has been reviewed this morning and she is fairly stable”.

Meanwhile, the GHS says it had not also received any official reports concerning doctors panicking upon receiving the suspected case or refusing to respond to a call for duty.

Dr Sarkodie, however, said the Service would investigate the allegations, reported by some media channels.

He said the health personnel had been trained to handle such cases professionally and the officials were also doing everything possible to enhance the preparedness to prevent an outbreak.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians not to panic but to continue to adhere to the safety measures put in place for prevention.

The KBTH also entreated its staff members to remain calm and be mindful to wash their hands regularly and observe good respiratory etiquette.

GNA