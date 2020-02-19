news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA,



Tamale, Feb 19, GNA - The Total Life Enhancement Centre, Ghana, (TOLEC GH), a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) has urged students to be advocates against substance abuse to help curb mental health disorders in the country.

The NGO's Executive Director, Mr Peter Mintir Amadu, noted that substance abuse such as the use of alcohol, tramadol and ‘wee' or marijuana was a serious canker confronting society and said students were strategic change agents who could effectively ensure positive behaviour change in people against substance abuse.

Mr Amadu added that, the mental health sector in the country was not properly resourced in terms of funding, mental health professionals and mental health facilities to efficiently deal with mental health cases.





Mr Amadu said this at a day's engagement with students of the Saint Charles Minor Seminary Senior High School (SHS) in Tamale on the NGO's Mental Health Literacy and Counselling Services (MENTHALICS) project, aimed at educating students and other individuals on mental health and its related issues.

The forum was organised in collaboration with Mr Emmanuel Gbireh, a motivational speaker and author of "Felimanuel's Great Success Secret”.

The students were educated on causes, dangers and other negative consequences of substance abuse, in line with the NGO's efforts at helping to combat drug misuse.

Mr Amadu, who is also a Psychologist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, said through the project, TOLEC GH had carried similar activities in various institutions within the Northern Region in its bid to bring down the rate of substance abuse among residents, especially the youth in the area.

He said substance abuse affected productivity and advocated the need for citizens to push against substance abuse and its related effects, and urged the youth to say "No To Substance Abuse".

Mr Emmanuel Gbireh, who is also an employee of Engineers & Planners, Gold Fields Ghana Limited Tarkwa Site, encouraged the students not only to stay away from substance abuse, but develop positive mental attitude towards learning to be productive citizens.

He advised parents and teachers to develop positive strategies to encourage students to develop interest in subjects that they have challenges in understanding.

Mr Daniel Acquah, Clinical Health Psychologist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, advised students who experienced symptoms of mental health to seek advice from the Guidance and Counseling Unit in the school and visit specialist health facilities for advice.

GNA