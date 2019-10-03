news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 03, GNA – Students of the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Tamale (NMTC), have been enlightened on mental health issues and how to manage emotions to help them to better cope with school activities and work.

The event, organised by the Total Life Enhancement Centre, Ghana (TOLEC GH), in collaboration with the NMTC, was also to enable second and third year students of the college handle psychological stress issues.

Mr Peter Mintir Amadu, Executive Director of TOLEC GH, told the NMTC's students that mental health problems were not only attribute of a state of madness, but also about psychological stress.

Mr Mintir Amadu said issues of mental health were also about how individuals were able to manage their emotions and lived freely from psychological stress.

He observed that awareness on mental health was limited in the country and called on policy makers to put in place measures to intensify the awareness to broaden people’s understanding of mental health.

He expressed worry about how mental health issues were critical, yet seemed neglected and appealed to stakeholders to prioritise such issues.

He said this would contribute to a productive population leading to positive national development.

Reverend Aaron Prosper Kuubagr, Clinical Psychologist at the TOLEC GH, spoke to the students on how to manage emotions that occurred as a result of academic performance and financial problems, encouraged them to see such challenges as natural.

GNA