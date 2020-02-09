news, story, article

Christabel Addo, GNA

Accra, Feb. 09, GNA - Stop TB Partnership, has organised a review and capacity building meeting for representatives of 42 non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) from the 16 regions.

These NGOs are working in more than 80 districts, with each handling 20 communities where they provide basic information on Tuberculosis (TB), and collect the needed data as well as sputum samples from people, ensure the transport of the specimens to the designated Spokes or Hubs for laboratory investigations.

The Stop TB Partnership, which is a national umbrella comprised of Civil Society Organisations, Private and Public Sectors, Research and Academia and individuals, is the Implementing Partners (IPs) of the TB Control Programme, with support from the Global Fund.

It is currently working to prevent and control TB as well as other lung diseases and also provide care and support to Persons Living with HIV in Ghana.

Dr Yaw Adusi-Poku, Programme Manager, National TB Programme, at the meeting, stressed on the importance of the collection of accurate data for the effective implementation of the Programme.

He urged the NGOs who currently served as volunteers, to show evidence of their work by targeting high risk populations, and ensuring proper documentation by showing the various segregations.

"Do not go and copy data from your districts, because we have now develop a system for tracking your performance and evaluations," he said.

He stated that the aim was to capture all the missing TB cases for treatment and leaving no one behind.

Mr Samuel Boateng Arthur, the Communications Manager for Stop TB Partnership, said even though some of the NGOs were doing great work on the field, it was incumbent upon the leadership of the Stop TB Partnership to ensure value for money, capturing relevant data received from IPs, proving its relevance in the scheme of things.

He said he was not happy with the results on the analysis of reports submitted by implementing partners, which had issues with data inconsistencies, inaccurate reporting of data from CSOs and a generally low performance on the part of IPs.

He said the meeting would address such challenges and provide the IPs with the way forward with regards to funds allocation and conditions for work in the next re-programmed phase among other things.

Mr Arthur stressed the need for the proper use of authorised medical sample collection containers and gloves to prevent the spread of infection or distortion of the results due to contamination of specimen.

He urged the volunteers to intensify their home visits with special target at children under five years and pregnant women, ensuring that they capture their data correctly.

GNA