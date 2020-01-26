news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Jan. 26, GNA - A roundtable discussion has been held in Kumasi by key stakeholders and civil society organizations (CSOs) in health to deliberate on ways government could solicit funds for immunization exercises in Ghana.

The discussions was to further bring to the notice of government the need to prioritize immunization within the health budget.

The CSOs pointed out that since year 2012, there had been a complete absence of a dedicated budget line for immunization financing in the budget statement, adding that, “the year 2020 budget was silent on government’s intentions for immunization financing”.

The meeting formed part of the Immunization Advocacy Initiative (IAI) project which is being implemented by the Hope for Future Generation, SEND Ghana, Ghana NGO Coalition in health and the Ghana Registered Midwives Association.

Participants included traditional authorities, CSOs and representatives from some selected district assemblies in Ashanti.

It was suggested at the meeting that government improved immunization issues to reduce the spread of diseases and infections especially in children.

Mrs. Harriet Nuamah Agyemang, Senior Programmes Officer, SEND Ghana, suggested the need for the government to increase domestic financing for immunization activities as part of measures to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Again, government should pay equal attention to the provision of cold chain facilities at all levels to ensure prolonged potency of drugs and vaccines.

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) must also make budgetary allocations for immunization activities.

They are to ensure timely release of funds to the district health management teams so that they could purchase motorbikes and other logistics as required.

Mrs. Agyeman said on the part of CSOs, they were to step-up their advocacy for sustained immunization financing and also seek funding to support same.

GNA