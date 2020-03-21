news, story, article

By Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Elmina (C/R), March 21, GNA – The Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR) has reviewed its Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) project designed to meet the transitional needs of adolescents into adulthood.

The first phase of the project was carried out in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipal Assembly (KEEA) and the review was to assess the achievements and challenges to inform the second phase.

Through advocacy and capacity building, the five year plan would empower adolescent girls and boys to access reproductive health information and services, including quality gender responsible health services.

The project would work to protect the right and interest of the poor and disadvantaged Ghanaian populace particularly women, newborns, and young people at all levels.

Ms Dora Ampong, the Communications Officer for ARHR, indicated that the project targeted out-of-school adolescent girls between the ages of 10-19 including marginalised girls, especially those with disabilities in the Municipality.

She said this during an inception meeting organised to review the SRHR project in the KEEA Municipality.

It brought together stakeholders including traditional leaders, health workers, parents and religious leaders and supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Among the strategies to be implemented are capacity building of adolescent health champions, organising peer networking meetings in different districts to link adolescent girls together, and holding health fairs and drama sessions to educate them on the SRHR.

Touching on the project expectancies, Ms Ampong said more than 25,000 girls would benefit from the project of which 7000 girls were expected to get solutions to some health problems and at least 300 girls with disabilities would be trained to avoid abuses.

Nii Ankonu Annorbah Sarpei, the Director of Programmes, said it would require the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, especially parents, to arouse the interest of their children in the project.

He said the impending project would help the youth make healthy choices concerning marriage, bearing children and understanding sexual health.

It would also inculcate in them values and attitudes that would help their adolescent growth and development, reduce misinformation, improve perception about peer norm and increase open parental communication.

On how to reach the project goals, Nii Sarpei said it would make use of peer networking, leaner centre approach, brainstorming, role plays and independent studies.

He told stakeholders to see the project review as an opportunity to sensitise their various groups, churches, households and communities before it was finally implemented in their communities.

GNA