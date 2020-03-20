news, story, article

By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, March 20, GNA - The Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed all Members of Parliament (MPs) to wear face masks when working in the Chamber.

The measure is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease among members and staff in the House.

Professor Oquaye, who was wearing a face mask, urged members to take the measure serious for the good of everyone.

The Speaker on Wednesday 18, 2020 directed the relevant administration to fumigate the Chamber and other sectors of the legislature before the House sits.

He also directed the Clark and the Leadership of Parliament to rearrange the seats in the Chamber in order for MPs to keep sufficient distance from one another in tandem with the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols.

The Speaker tasked the leaders to consider creating spaces using the public gallery and other available areas in the House to prevent MPs from sitting too close.

The Speaker said the directive for the new sitting arrangements due to the outbreak the coronavirus disease are in line with the WHO guidelines.

GNA