Accra, March 4, GNA – The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) on Wednesday joined the representative of the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to cut the sod for the construction of a $2.5 million GNPC-funded 100-bed capacity hospital at Tema Manhean.



A statement issued by the GNPC and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the facility, when completed would serve communities such as Kpone Township, Kpone Kokompe, Tema East, Tema West and Tema Central areas in the Metropolis.





It said Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, in a speech read on his behalf, noted that in addition to pursuing its core mandate and vision, GNPC worked to empower the dreams of Ghanaians to improve their lives.





“We are funding this hospital facility at an estimated cost of $2.5million under our corporate social investment initiatives, which is geared towards improving the lives of Ghanaians and ensuring that the people of Ghana obtained optimum benefit from our operations,” Dr Sarpong stated.

He said the decision to support the vision for the new hospital was informed by the need to bring healthcare closer to the people, and ease pressure on Tema General Hospital due to increased socio-economic activities in the Metropolis.

Dr Sarpong said, GNPC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the beneficiaries (partners) of the project to ensure that there was value for money.

He acknowledged the perseverance of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, in pursuing the project until a decision was taken.

He cited examples of GNPC investments towards improving health service delivery to Ghanaians, including; completion of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Complex of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre, Korle-Bu, which was commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a little over a year ago.

Others are the construction of an Accident and Emergency Unit at the Half Assini Government Hospital in the Western Region, near GNPC’s offshore operational areas.

The rest are construction of the Sickle Cell Blood and Treatment Centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), which is to be completed later this year - the first of its kind in West Africa.

Dr Sarpong, on behalf of the GNPC Board, Management and Staff, expressed gratitude to the Vice President, represented by Mr Alexander Kom Abban, Deputy Minister for Health and Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, for accepting to cut the sod for this important project, and assured of commitment to complete it.

The statement said GNPC had committed an initial amount of one million, two hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($1.25million) towards the project in 2020, with the remaining half scheduled to be released in 2021.

