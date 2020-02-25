news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Nsaba (C/R), Feb 25, GNA - Snakes and other reptiles have invaded Agona Kwanyako Health Centre following deep cracks, developed in the structure giving open access to the reptiles.

The cracks could also be found in the roofing, which leaked, when it rained and an imminent collapse of the facility, which had become a death trap cannot be ruled out, if immediate steps are not taken to address the situation.

Nurses and Paramedical staff of the facility are currently finding it difficult to discharge their duties well at the facility that served about 20,000 people in 30 Communities in its catchment area.

Speaking at the Annual Review Conference of the Agona East Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, Mr Kofi Kaini Mends, Agona East District Director of Health Service said the deplorable state of the Kwanyako Health Centre needed urgent attention.

The meeting was to take stock of the previous year’s activities and matters affecting welfare of workers and the patients as well.

He suggested that the whole facility should be pulled down and a new one constructed to forestall any disaster.

Mr Mends said a report was made to the Agona East District Assembly and District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong immediately dispatched the Assembly’s Engineers to take measurements for the renovation to be done.

He said the renovation of the facility would not solve the problem, but rather it needed a new block and appealed to stakeholders, Central Government, NGOs, donors both local and foreign to assist the Centre.

The District Health Director said the recent presentation of Ambulance by the government was a major relief to the District and would boost quality healthcare delivery in Agona East.

“The Ambulance has reduced problems associated with referral of emergency cases to big hospitals such as Agona Swedru Government Hospital, Breman Asikuma, Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and others”.

Mr Mends stated that malaria cases dominated the top 10 diseases recorded in the district during the year under review.

He said in 2019, the directorate did well and achieved 95 percent of immunization, while malnutrition prevalence also reduced from 9.6 percent to 2.5 percent.

The District Director stated that teenage pregnancy cases have been reduced drastically due to intensification of education among teenagers including; school girls.

Mr Mends said there are a lot interventions from non-governmental organisations and other donors for the supply of mosquito nets that were distributed to nursing mothers and others.

He said the Assembly also constructed two new Community based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds at Namawura and Fante Bawjiase respectively and soon nurses would be posted there to begin work.

Mr Mends said there was no staff accommodation for both nurses including; the Health Directorate and they were renting accommodation.

He asked the Assembly to honour its promise to provide them with new accommodation.

The District Director appealed to the people at home and abroad to support the Kwanyako Health Centre and the entire health Directorate to provide quality healthcare to the people.

GNA