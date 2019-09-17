news, story, article

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA



Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Sept. 17, GNA - Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Deputy Director of Public Health, Volta Regional Health Directorate, said skilled delivery is steadily gaining grounds in the Region.



He said it rose from 43.5 per cent in 2016 to 48.5 per cent in 2018 and commended stakeholders for the feat, urging them to achieve more.

Dr Yeboah said this when he launched the 2019 Adaklu District Safe Motherhood Week at Adaklu Kodzobi, on the theme: "Midwives for Mothers".

He said the performance was due to a number of measures including improvement in human resource management, strategically posting midwives to deprived areas, promoting domiciliary midwifery and collaboration between midwives and traditional birth attendants for health facility delivery.

Increased sensitization, male involvement, improved and increased access to midwifery services and community ambulance services were also factors for the achievement.

Dr. Yeboah said in spite of the progress, four out of 10 deliveries were still done at homes in the Region.

He, therefore, advised men to encourage and assist their pregnant wives and relatives to go for routine health services.

He appealed to midwives to be trustworthy, compassionate and dedicated to their work advising that their care for pregnant women should not end at the health facilities but "follow their health progress to their homes".

Mr Charles Azagba, the Adaklu District Director of Health, said the District, which hitherto had six health facilities and only two midwives, could now boast of 16 health facilities and 15 midwives.

Ms Joan Eleaza, Public Health Nurse, advised midwives to be innovative and creative in their work and assured them of the Directorate's support.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi, appealed to government to build a hospital for the community as it shared borders with the two universities - Ho Technical University and the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

Mama Agbeewornu, Queenmother of the community, urged pregnant women to religiously access healthcare services to minimise maternal and infant mortality.

