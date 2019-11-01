news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Gwollu, (UWR), Nov. 01, GNA - The Sissala West District has put in place measures to improve health service delivery to the people to achieve Universal Health Coverage, Mr Mohammed Zakaria Bakor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE) has said.

He said the Assembly had recognised access to quality and timely health care delivery as a critical component of economic growth, hence, the need to improve the health sector.

Mr Bakor, who stated this at a “Meet the Press” encounter at Gwollu noted that in furtherance of that agenda, the Assembly had constructed a 40 bed capacity maternity and children's wards for the Gwollu Hospital.

The Ministry of Information instituted the "Meet the Press" encounter to enable the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the country to render stewardship to the public.

The Sissala West District was the sixth in the series in the region after the Wa and Jirapa Municipalities, Nadowli/Kaleo, Wa West and Daffiama/Bussie/Issa Districts.

Mr Bakor noted that the Assembly had constructed Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in some communities including Bullu while plans were far advanced to extend the construction of the CHPS compounds to other communities.

The DCE said government had planned to provide the area with a befitting District Hospital to further boost quality health care services to the people.

Mr Bakor explained that the Assembly, in consultation with other stakeholders in the district, had secured designated land for burying dead bodies to avoid the haphazard burying of the dead in the area, which posed a health risk to the people.

Touching on revenue generation in the district, the DCE indicated that his outfit mounted barriers at the Jitong and Du-West communities in the district as measures to block revenue leakages, which had improved the district’s revenue performance.

"In the first half of the year 2019, a total amount of GH¢185, 579.61 was mobilised representing 82.12 per cent of the annual estimate", he said.

Mr Bakor also touched on other sectors including agriculture, education, security, water and sanitation among others.

