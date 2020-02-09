news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Tumu, (UW), Feb. 09, GNA – The Sissala East Municipality has officially taken delivery of its share of the President’s newly acquired ambulances for emergency cases to improve quality healthcare delivery in the country.

Mr Karim Nanyua, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who presented the ambulance to authorities of the National Ambulance Service in Tumu at the weekend expressed excitement for government's commitment in fulfilling one major campaign promise to Ghanaians.





He said the Ambulance would help enhance and improve emergency healthcare delivery in the municipality and described the ambulance as a ‘Moving Hospital’.

"This Ambulance has come to solve the difficulties people go through to transport emergency cases to Tumu hospital, which is the only referral center in the vast Sissala East”, Mr Nanyua said.

He advised the handlers of the ambulance to ensure timely maintenance for it to last longer to deliver its mandated services to the people.

Mr Alex Bapula, the Sissala East Municipal Director of Health Services said it was an important mile stone achieved in the delivery of healthcare services by the President and that the ambulance would help improve emergencies in terms of critical cases in the deprived communities.

He gave the assurance that his outfit would collaborate with the National Ambulance Service to maintain the vehicle.

GNA