By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Feb. 21, GNA – Students of the Sunyani Senior High School (SHS) last weekend, rushed to participate in a blood donation exercise, organised by MTN Ghana, a mobile telecommunication service provider to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

But to their surprise most of them were denied the opportunity to show their love by donating pints of blood because they were below 17 years and or weighed less than 50 kilogrammes.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the interest of the students to participate in this year’s MTN “Save a Life” blood donation exercise aroused because of the gifts presented to donors.

Each donor received a tin of Milo, three tins of evaporated milk, food, blood tonic and some consumables during the exercise, which started around 0700 hours and ended at 1600 hours.

Similar exercises were held for students at the Ahafoman SHS in the Goaso Municipality of the Ahafo Region and Akumfi Ameyaw SHS in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region.

The annual Valentine’s Day event gives staff of the MTN and the public the opportunity to demonstrate their love by donating pints of blood to help stock various blood banks across the country.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Mr. Ernest Mamphey, MTN’s Mobile Money Implementation Controller in-charge of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, said the company exceeded its target of 1,200 and collected 1,927 pints of blood in the three Regions.

The pints of blood will be stocked respectively at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani, Goaso Government Hospital and Dr. Amoako Hospital in the Techiman Municipality.

Mr. Mamphey expressed appreciation to the students and the general public for their support in sustaining the “Save a Life” blood donation campaign.

