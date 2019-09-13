news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Tamale, Sept. 13, GNA - The Social Enterprise Development Foundation of West Africa (SEND-Ghana) has held a day's workshop to train some healthcare providers in the Tamale Metropolis.

The training, which is part of its People for Health (P4H) project, seeks to imbibe in participants knowledge and skills in the use of the project's social accountability dashboard to help improve healthcare delivery.

The P4H Social Accountability Dashboard is a digital interaction platform which utilises SMS, voicemail, the web and social media to bridge the feedback gap between citizens and healthcare providers.

The training was to discuss specific feedback received from citizens on the platform regarding their access to health services at some healthcare facilities in the Metropolis.

The P4H project is aimed at promoting equity and reducing health inequalities by strengthening the capacities of governments and Civil Society Organisations for mutual accountability.

It is being implemented in 20 districts in the Eastern, Northern, Volta and Greater Accra regions by a consortium, comprising SEND-Ghana, Penplusbytes and the Ghana News Agency with funding support from the USAID.

Participants included some Community Health Officers, District Health Management Teams, members from the Metropolitan Health Directorate, the District Citizens Monitoring Committees, Northern Regional Co-ordinating Council, the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) among others.

Mr Kwabena Tabiri, the Innovations Programmes Manager at Penplusbytes, who enlightened healthcare providers on the use of the P4H Social Accountability Dashboard, said the platform was to help citizens give feedback on issues they encounter in accessing healthcare services, as well as make follow-ups to ensure that healthcare providers addressed these issues to improve on healthcare delivery in their areas.

He said citizens and healthcare providers could send feedback on the P4H Social Accountability platform via the website: www.people4health.org or via Email: infor@people4health.org and Via SMS to the short code 1992 and What's app via 0241-995737 among others.

Mr Tabiri urged citizens to ensure that the relevant information was provided after accessing healthcare services at various health facilities and gave the assurance that response on their concerns would be communicated back to them within the shortest possible time.

Mr Mumuni Mohammed, the Northern Region Programmes Manager of SEND-Ghana, called on the participants to make good use of the platform to elicit feedback on healthcare services and delivery.

Mr Abdul Rahman Baba Ahmed, Co-ordinating Director for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA), commended SEND-Ghana for the training and urged the residents to take advantage of the platform to help ensure quality health care delivery in the metropolis.

GNA