news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, March 21, GNA – The Sunyani East Municipal Assembly (SEMA) on Friday fumigated the Nana Bosoma Central Market and other satellite markets in the Municipality to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The Assembly has procured several Veronica Buckets, hand sanitizers, and medicated soaps and supplied to some senior high schools and public institutions while placing some at markets and lorry stations to aid the handwashing with soap directive.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, said the measures were to promote hand washing with soap among travellers, residents and the public to protect them from contracting the disease.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Madam Owusu-Banahene explained that the fumigation exercises were conducted by the Zoomlion, a waste management and sanitation company.

She said various committees on the COVID-19 had been formed at the Assembly and would soon be inaugurated to carry out their unique responsibilities.

She said the COVID-19 had become a serious health emergency in the country, which required concerted and decisive approach to tackle.

While assuring the preparedness and readiness of the Assembly to support various health institutions to avoid the spread in the Municipality, the Chief Executive advised the public to observe personal hygiene.

“All of us must always remember and comply with basic instructions, and promote hand washing with soap to avoid the spread of the COVID-19”, she advised.

Madam Owusu-Banahene urged the public to cover their nose and mouths when sneezing or coughing and avoid littering and indiscriminate dumping of refuse to keep the environment clean at all times.

This would not only stem the spread of the COVID-19 but also control the outbreak of other communicable diseases, she added.

GNA