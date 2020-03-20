news, story, article

By Regina Atule, GNA



Chache (S/R), March 20, GNA - A COVID-19 screening centre and an accommodation facility has been put up at the Chache border, one of the two entry points to the country from Ivory Coast, in the Savanah Region.

The facilities are yet to be furnished.

This came to light when members of the Savannah Regional Security Council, led by the Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, visited the area, in the Bole District of the region, to assess preparation by health authorities and security agencies to prevent the spread of the virus through the border.





Madam Veronica Alele, Bole District Chief Executive, who took members of the Council round the facilities at the border, said the Bole Hospital had prepared an isolation room, where suspected cases of COVID-19 would be managed.

The visit was in line with the President’s directives to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

The country has so far confirmed 16 cases of COVID-19.

Mr David Bakuri, Bole District Director of Health, who briefed the Regional Minister and his team, said plans were advanced to train nurses and station them at the Chache border to help screen travelers entering the country to know their COVID-19 status.

He said even though the Bole District Health Directorate had not received any personal protective equipment, it collaborated with the Bole Hospital to purchase some including; infra-red thermometers for use.

The Regional Minister assured authorities at the Chache border that the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council would support to them to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He presented two infra-red thermometers to the health directorate for screening of travelers at the border.

Mr Braimah earlier visited the Mole National Park and presented one infra-red thermometer to the authorities.

GNA