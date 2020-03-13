news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd/ Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, March 13, GNA – Some schools within Accra have taken measures to sensitise students of the CoronaVirus (COVID19) and has provided hand washing buckets (Veronica Buckets) to avoid the spread of the virus in the country.

This interventions are been made following the announcement of Ghana’s first two confirmed cases of COVID-19, by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, through a press statement issued to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday night.

Madam Lydia Bamfo, Headmistress, Independence Avenue 1 Primary and Junior High School, told the GNA in an interview that herself together with the teachers engaged their students during the morning assembly to make them aware of the outbreak.

She said they also educated them of some dos and don’ts to prevent the spread of the virus; “some of the student were seen being careful about handshakes and covering their nose with handkerchiefs hence the call to address their fears.”

She said the school had provided Veronica Buckets at vantage points to encourage students wash their hands frequently.

The Headmistress also took the opportunity to educate food vendors within the school compound of the outbreak and basic health practice such as hand washing, covering of nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing amongst others.

At the Bishop Girls School on the High Street GNA reporters observed that some Veronica Buckets had been positioned along the corridors for both students and teachers to use in hand washing.

It is advisable to be guided by the following precautionary measures: regular and thorough washing of hands with soap under running water and use of alcohol based hand sanitizers, avoid shaking of hands;

Keep a distance of at least two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing, be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy food, avoid stress and have enough sleep.

GNA