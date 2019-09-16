news, story, article

Rosemary Wayo



Tamale (N/R), Sept. 16, GNA – Savannah Signatures, a Non-Governmental Organisation operating in the Tamale Metropolis, has honored four health facilities operating in the Northern and Savannah regions for being instrumental in registering pregnant women to receive mobile messages to aid in safe delivery.

The Kubori Health Centre, Mankarigu Health Centre, Sawla Hospital and Choggu Health Centres were the recipients of the honor.

Each beneficiary health facility received a citation and a polytank valued at GH¢6,766 to address water challenges confronting them at their centres.

The award was intended to honour beneficiaries and support the labour and wash unit as part of measures to improve on maternal and child health service delivery.

This formed part of the Technology For Maternal and Child Health (T4MCH) project, an initiative of Savannah Signatures with funding support from Global First Canada.

The four year project is to contribute to efforts by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and government in reducing maternal and child mortality in the country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SGD 3).

The project provided computers for collating data of pregnant women and packaged other relevant antenatal information for educating pregnant women in these facilities before delivery.

Pregnant women were registered to receive mobile messages in any dialect of their choice, based on their gestation periods, as well as educated them on nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

Mr Abukari Alhassan, the North Gonja District Director of Health Services, said the T4MCH project was introduced as an intervention in the health sector considering the rate of complications during pregnancy and child birth in the area.

He said there is the need for more of such interventions in other health related areas for the people to be more informed on other aspects of health, as well as the need for community members to live healthy lives in order to avoid contracting communicable diseases.

