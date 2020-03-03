news, story, article

Accra, March 2, GNA - The Savannah Development Think Tank, a policy advocacy organisation, has appealed to government, philanthropists and development partners, to assist provide the Fian Community Health Centre in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa with vital logistics including; laboratory equipment and mattresses.



The facility, which serves the health needs of the people in Fian, and many other neighbouring communities, lacks basic laboratory equipment to perform tests and other essential medical supplies.

Mr Abu Kansangbata, the Acting Director of the Organisation, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, that the situation was disturbing and needed prompt attention to save lives.

He said their visit to the health facility, which was designated as a referral centre, showed that it lacked critical logistics including; mattresses and beds for patients on admission and those booked to be administered drips.





This led to some in-patients sleeping on bare iron beds or concrete floors while receiving medical treatment.

“The scenes are worrying in major health delivery centers in Upper West Region. It’s not a pleasant experience. It's clear that the situation on the ground is quite devastating,” he said.

“You could see drips on children in the corridor on their caretakers’ laps. The million-dollar question that strikes me is that, the beds are full or it is not a facility that admits patients.





“We are just appealing to government, stakeholders, philanthropists and other development partners, who are in health delivery systems to come to the aid of the facility to save lives,” he added.

Mr Kansangbata said it was important Ghana redefined and prioritised its ways of addressing the primary Health care delivery system in rural communities.

To enable the country attain the comprehensive Sustainable Development Goals in health much attention ought to be given to the sector.

He acknowledged the significant strides government was making in its quest to reduce infant and maternal deaths, but said there could be a roll back, if steps were not taken to tackle the challenges faced by health facilities in the northern Savannah ecological zone.

He encouraged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to be proactive in supporting health facilities in their areas of jurisdiction.

“Also MMDCE across the Northern zone should develop the interest of visiting health facilities in their operational areas to acquaint themselves with challenges confronting quality health services delivery,” he said.

Mr. Emmanuel Sanwuok, the District Health Director of Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, confirmed to the GNA that the Fian Community Health Centre was having challenges, but was quick to add that,it was not peculiar to that facility alone, since the entire district was deprived.

He said the facility needed beds, mattresses, laboratory equipment and other tools to provide quality healthcare services to the people and applauded the supply of an ambulance to the district and said efforts were underway by the district assembly to meet the health needs of the people.

GNA