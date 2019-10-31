news, story, article

By Francis Cofie, GNA



Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – The Rotary Club of Accra Airport City and Rotary Club of Kanda have organized a day’s breast screening for residents, mostly market women at Abeka, a suburb of Accra.

Other activities undertaken in the screening including checking blood pressure, hypertension, temperature, calculating body mass index, and sugar level, was supported by the International Community School, Breast Care International and the Lapaz Community Hospital.

Two medical officers from Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Lapaz Community Hospital attended participants of the exercise.

Globally, October is observed as a breast cancer awareness month and the theme for the month is: “Economic and Community Development” while the theme for the year is: “Rotary Connects the World.”

Mr Evans Ohene Asiamah, the Rotary President of the Airport City in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said one of the focus areas of Rotary was healthcare.

He said they would collaborate with other key stakeholders to hold the exercise annually in remote and less-privileged communities where information about the breast cancer is not readily available.

Mr Asiamah said the upcoming projects of Rotary for this year would be the donation of mono-desks, provision of exercise books and the refurbishment of computer laboratory for schools, among others.

He said other benevolent services provided by the Airport City Rotary include the provision of exercise books, water storage and WASH facilities, boreholes and the construction of KVIPs amongst others.

Mrs Henrietta Oppong, the President of the Rotary Club of Kanda, said the team decided to organize the health exercise because they had realized that many market women do not seem to have enough time to go to hospital to undertake breast examination.

She said she was impressed with the patronage of the exercise adding that the team would undertake follow-ups to evaluate the impact of the effort.

Beneficiaries were taught the process of breast self-examination and were advised to visit the hospital every month for screening.

Dr Alabira Iddrisu, a Medical Officer of the Lapaz Community Hospital, urged women to be cautious about their daily lifestyle and eating habits as alcoholism and smoking could predispose them to cancerous conditions.

Of all the breast cancer tests that were done for both men and women, it turned out that lumps were discovered in the breast of two men and were referred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further examination.

Dr Iddrisu said few others suspected with cases of breast cancer also were advised to go for a breast scan to conclude their status.

He advised beneficiaries of the exercise to constantly examine their breasts adding that they should report on time to the hospital if they discover unusual signs such as pain or discoloring of the breast.

GNA