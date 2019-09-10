news, story, article

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey, GNA



Accra, September 10, GNA –The School of Anesthesia and Critical Care at Greater Accra Regional Hospital on Tuesday organised a free medical screening and a health education exercise for traders at the Adabraka market.

The exercise, which formed part of activities earmarked for the schools 10th anniversary celebration, served as an opportunity for students of the school to enlighten the public to keep track of their health status through consistent screening.

It also paved way for the market women to be train in the Basic Life Support (BLS) procedure to enable them to handle any of their colleagues who collapse while working.

Dr. Jerry Agudogo, Head of the Department of anesthetics and critical care at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, said the screening, which lasted from 0700 hours to 1700 hours, was expected to screen about 400 traders for their Blood Pressure, Temperature, Tuberculosis, Malaria, HIV and random blood sugar.

The screening was according to him necessitated by the need to provide health care to the traders at their doorsteps, since they had less time to visit the hospital to seek medical attention.

“This programme is also meant to demystify anesthesia to our clients and encourage them to make their health their concern,” he said.

He said after screening the first 100 traders, he observed that most of the traders were not in charge of their health, with low awareness about their health conditions.

“We have recorded quiet a number of high blood pressure and this could be attributed to the nature of their work as they sit at one place to sell throughout the day,” he said.

He advised traders and the public to adopt health eating habits, exercise regularly, take their medications and visit the hospital for regular check-ups.

The School of Anesthesia and Critical Care was established in 2009 with the aim of training nurses to become anesthetists at a time when the hospital had serious shortages, which was affecting surgery at the hospital.

