By Bright Ofori Asiamah / Olivia Ayeh, GNA



Takoradi, March 16, GNA - Residents of Sekondi/Takoradi are in a state of fear as the country has recorded its six confirmed cases of the deadly corona virus disease.

The virus, which has affected over 100 countries globally with a death toll of more than 4, 291 from over 188, 000 reported cases across the globe according to the World Health Organization (WHO), has become the topic for discussion within the Metropolis.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the business district of the Metropolis revealed that though the people were scared of the virus they went about their business.

A manager at the Societe Generale bank who gave his name as Mr. Fredrick, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA )said, his outfit had received information from the head office to sensitise all staff on how to prevent them from contracting and spreading the virus.

He said, it was sad that the world had to experience that at the beginning of a new year and that the Corona virus outbreak had halted most businesses internationally and domestically, which could result into serious economic crisis.

The bank manager noted that the rate at which the virus was spreading, it was prudent that the government closed, schools and also suspended or banned public gatherings to prevent the spread of the covid19.

She said there was also the need to intensify public education especially in the rural areas, where they lacked first-hand information on how serious and dangerous the virus was and also how to stay safe.

He stressed that, though handshakes as a form of greeting was important in the Ghanaian traditional settings, people should follow the directives from health professionals by avoiding handshakes and also advised that people should wash their hands with soap and water regularly and also use hand sanitizers to avoid the spread of the covid19.

A worker at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS ) said, he was much aware of the virus and that the only way to avoid contracting the virus was for people to use nose protector in public places, avoid handshakes and maintain personnel hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr. Alfred Amponsah the Assistant Station Manager at the Takoradi-Cape Coast transport station, said though they had heard of the six confirmed COVID-19 cases, they were going about their businesses with caution.

He however suggested that the appropriate authorities should extend public education on the deadly virus to the various lorry stations in the Metropolis.

