news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey/Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Oct 23, GNA- Some residents of Teshie Tsui-bleo in the Ledzekuku Municipality of the Greater Accra region have expressed displeasure over the location of a dumping site within the community.

This, they said, was a recipe for the outbreak of cholera and other health issues and called on city authorities to act swiftly to avert any unforeseen health implications.

The residents said the location of the dumping site reduced the quality of air they breathed in and gave a number of unscrupulous people the opportunity to openly defecate, adding that with the onset of the rains the community was at risk of an unforeseen cholera epidemic.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, Mr Desmond Tetteh, a resident of the area said the dumping site, which had two waste management containers spilled over as a result of delays in collection by the waste management company.

“The containers are emptied twice or thrice every month and this leads to spill over of the waste. As a result, the one who manages the site resort to burning the waste here, leaving the air very toxic.

“Others have taken advantage of the situation to openly defecate at the area. They do it day and night, young and old, males and females with impunity and with the onset of the rains, we might be at risk of a disease outbreak,” he told the GNA.

The dumping site, which is situated few metres behind the LEKMA hospital and the Nursing and Midwifery Training-Teshie, serves as a collection point for domestic waste of some residents in the community.

This, the students body said was impacting negatively on both their health and teaching and learning within the school.

Mrs Francisca Amoah, the Students’ Representative Council President told the GNA that a number of students became ill as a result of the stench that emanated from the dumping site.

“Most of the students, especially the first year students were taken ill due to the stench that emanated from the dumping site and the open defecation just behind the school. Dust is blown from the site into the classrooms and when it rains the situation is terrible.

“This is really affecting teaching and learning as it keeps disrupting lectures,” she said.

She said efforts by the management and the students’ body of the school to have it removed proved futile.

But reacting to the issues, Mr Samuel Laryea Sowah, the Assemblyman for the Aborle-bu electoral area allayed the fears of residents, adding that the Assembly was making frantic efforts to have the site removed.

"The Assembly is trying to secure waste bins from Zoomlion Ghana and Daben waste management for them before closing down the site as residents could move in the night to dump the waste haphazardly here," .

On open defecation, Mr Laryea Sowah said the Assembly was also putting in place measures to build a public toilet to ease the phenomenon.

“But for the meantime, we will grade the area and level the field so that nobody can hide behind the bushes to defecate,” he said.

GNA