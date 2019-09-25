news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Bolgatanga, Sept. 25, GNA – Dr Winfred Ofosu, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, has called on caregivers in the Region to report sudden paralysis in children under 15years to the nearest health facility within 24 hours.

He said if caregivers observed at any point that a healthy child suddenly developed fever and could not move one of the limbs, “You should report any such case so that we can investigate to find out if it is polio or any other disease.”

He said if such cases were reported within 24 hours, the virus could easily be seen in the stool of the victim, adding that, even though there were other diseases that caused flaccid paralysis, polio was one of the diseases that caused paralysis.

Dr Ofosu made the call at a press briefing in Bolgatanga, as part of measures to inform members of the public about the first round of polio vaccination exercise in the Region, scheduled for Wednesday, September 25.

He said the Region had over the years, chalked 100 per cent success in polio eradication, “we have not had any case of polio because we have had very high polio vaccination coverage, which gave us a lot of confidence that if even the polio virus enters into our area, it will not be able to cause infection on any child to have paralysis.”

He said his outfit realised that because of its successes over the years, it could not risk to have the polio virus in the Region, “That is why we have switched from the oral one to injectable”.

Over 1,400 Community Health volunteers would be dispatched across the Region for the exercise and it was certain that with the current intervention by the GHS, every child would be protected from any of the polio viruses in future, he said

He said District Health teams along border areas in the Region would collaborate with neighbouring countries, especially Burkina Faso, to ensure that children in those areas were vaccinated within the four-day exercise.

GNA