By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Keta (V/R), Aug. 8, GNA - Togbui James Ocloo V, Dufia of Keta, has called on religious bodies to lead the crusade against poor sanitation in the Volta region, especially in the Keta municipality.

He said fighting the menace would be unsuccessful if chiefs, opinion leaders, assembly members and religious bodies, in particular, failed to actively involve themselves.

Togbui Ocloo said this when he chaired a town hall meeting organised by the Keta Parish Justice and Peace Committee of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Keta.

He made the call for good sanitation practices after some participants expressed worry about what they called “free range” of animals in the Keta township and other adjoining communities.

Togbui Ocloo said he would engage the Municipal Assembly and the Department of Environmental Health to fix some abandoned latrines, to curb open defecation in the area.

"We must fix the latrines and strictly enforce the laws to stem the bad practice”, he said.

Mr. Jerry Ziddah, the Keta Municipal Environmental Health Officer stressed the need for household latrines.

Mr. Martin Hodolie, National Secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Roman Catholic Church, in his address, said the Catholic Church in Ghana had collaborated with government and non-governmental agencies to build responsible communities through advocacy, awareness creation and other projects.

He said the essence was to build strong and viable congregants to champion the spiritual and physical developmental needs of their communities for growth, prosperity, peace and a just society.

The town hall meeting, which was under the theme: “Community participation in local governance for rapid and sustainable development” was aimed at creating awareness of local governance participation among community members.

The forum also discussed the forth coming referendum on the election of Municipal and District Chief Executives, development planning, fee fixing and revenue mobilization for the Municipal Assembly.

The meeting was attended by chiefs, civil society organisations, churches, trade associations and youth groups. The Church also hopes to hold such meeting in other communities throughout the country.

