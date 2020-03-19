news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, March 19, GNA - Regent University College has adopted real-time technology to promote teaching and learning in a manner that does not present health risks to students.

The move is to enable students continue with lectures unabated as the College suspends all face-to-face lectures, due to government's directive to contain and control the spread of COVID-19.

The country has so far confirmed 11 cases of the virus.

This was contained in a statement issued in Accra by Mr Bernard Larbi, the Acting Head, Communications Unit, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

It said through this technology, courses would be offered in real-time via Zoom, a web-conferencing software, with additional support from the University’s E-Campus platform.

The E-Campus, used since the incipient stages of the University, is an online repository that, among other things, makes it possible for lecture notes to be shared and assignments submitted, it stated.

The real-time technology has allowed Regent students gain access to eminent, experienced and resourceful instructors and professionals world-wide who would, otherwise, not be available to travel to Ghana to perform their services in person.

"Also, through e-Library platforms such as AIDDE, Regent students have access to electronic books, journals and other academic resources from leading universities across the continent and beyond.

"Participants would be able to connect from any part of the world so long as they have Internet connection and an internet-capable device," it said.

According to the statement this makes it possible for students to take part in lectures, interact with lecturers, from the comfort of their homes, or any other location.

It said Screen-sharing, another distinctive feature of this technology, allows the sharing of digital material (text, audio and video) thus, classroom activities may be recorded for later playback.

Faculty at Regent are undergoing a series of orientation sessions to enable all the courses offered at the University to be taught in real-time, during this period of the pandemic, it said.

"As the world tackles this coronavirus pandemic, and various contact precautions are being taken the world over, technology can play a leading role in promoting, teaching and learning through ‘contactless education," the statement said.

GNA