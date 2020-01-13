news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Jan. 13, GNA - Ghanaians have been advised to check their Body Mass Index (BMI) to ensure they have normal weight as it has been proven that several diseases are linked to obesity.

The BMI is a measurement that is a ratio of one’s weight and height. Thus it is a good way to gauge whether the weight is in healthy proportion to the height as this may help determine any health risks one may face if it is outside the healthy range.

Dr Theodore Boafor, a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He said a normal BMI is between 20 and 25, adding that a person with a BMI between 25 and 30 is considered overweight; and a person with a BMI over 30 is considered obese.

Being overweight could lead to a range of chronic conditions such as Type 2 Diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or blood vessel problems, cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal problems among others, Dr Boafor said.

He said it is difficult to manage people with obesity especially during surgeries as they are at higher risk of getting complications, hence the need for all to be within the required range.

“It is important to ensure that one’s weight does not go over-board and the way to this is through regular exercise and being mindful of diets,” he said.

“Regular exercise does not mean going to the gym everyday but regular brisk walking of at least 30 minutes a day especially for people with busy schedules will help a great deal,” Dr Boafor said.

He said in as much as it is important for people to check their weight, they must also ensure that they are not underweight as it could result in other health issues like; risk of malnutrition, osteoporosis and anaemia.

GNA