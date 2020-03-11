news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA



Accra, March 11, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will at 2000 hours Wednesday give an update on the enhanced measures being adopted by government to contain any outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

He is scheduled to address the nation on all major television networks across the country on the intended interventions to protect the public from contracting the virus.

Tonight's address follows the temporary suspension by the President on Tuesday, March 10, of all foreign travels by public officials in line with measures to prevent the entry and outbreak of the COVID-19 in Ghana.

As per that directive, only essential and critical foreign travels will be considered and approved for public officials.

President Akufo-Addo, at Ghana's 63rd Independence celebration in Kumasi, last week Friday, described the COVID-19 as a medical crisis that would bring death and economic crisis in its wake.

He advised Ghanaians to observe the procedures and medical advices by health professionals on avoiding the contraction of the disease, insisting that people ought to stop shaking hands completely, and cover their mouths when coughing and sneezing to help prevent its spread.

He gave the assurance that Government would take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the population.

Ghana has not recorded a case yet but neighbouring Togo confirmed one last week, prompting border and Port Health officials intensifying the screening of traveller's at the country's eastern border, Aflao.

GNA