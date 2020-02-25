news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Aveme Danyingba (V/R), Feb. 25, GNA - Miss Theresa Kuadah, a nurse based in the United States is appealing to health workers to handle expectant mothers with loving care, and make childbirth less traumatic for them.

She said pregnant women found themselves living through one of the most complicated biological developments and would require dedicated care and attention.





Miss Kuadah made the appeal when she donated assorted medical supplies to the Akrofu Xeviwofe Health Centre, and the Aveme Danyigba Health Centre in the Ho West and the North Dayi Districts respectively in the Volta Region.

She appealed to health workers to consider the stress, pains and birth pangs of expectant mothers, and provide for them the level of service offered in advanced regions of the world.

“In the United States, care seekers are the pride of the health service. Expectant mothers are pampered throughout the fertility stage, and continue to receive apt attention even after they deliver.

“But when I visit some hospitals, I encounter pregnant women being reprimanded for taking seed. It is our obligation to pamper them,” Miss Kuadah said, further advising health workers to guide pregnant women on healthy living so they could deliver healthy babies.

She said due to the priority attached to the health service, lateness and absenteeism must not be tolerated, and further advised professionals to endeavour to earn the reputation of dedicated care givers.

“Let’s make ourselves available to clients. There is immeasurable blessings attached to caring for care seekers, particularly pregnant women, and passionate care would earn you the respect of elders,” she said.

Miss Kuadah, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that she was moved to support health delivery in the Region, following her realization that most facilities lacked basic resources.

"Whenever I visit home, I see the many challenges our healthcare Centres face in trying to assist patients recover from their ailments. Most of these challenges include having simple materials, equipment and medications to assist patients, and I want to make a difference,” she stated.

Mrs Elizabeth Senyo-Pongo, Akropong District Director of the Ghana Audit Service, and a cousin to the philanthropist, said a health facility was a refuge and a source of hope for all, therefore personnel must share the plight of care seekers and nurse them back to health.

Ms Elizabeth Dartey, Midwife in Charge of the Akrofu Xeviwofe Centre, said pregnant women had to travel to Ho to access laboratory services, which makes most pregnant women decide to avoid the tests.

Nurses at both health facilities appealed for more equipment, particularly maternal delivery kits, including sterilizers.

The two facilities each received blood sugar test kits, face masks, protective gears, sanitary pads, beddings, uniforms, wound dressing materials and assorted medicines.

