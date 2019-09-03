news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Sept. 3, GNA - The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) ,the Alliance for Reproductive Health and Rights (ARHR) and the Coalition of NGOs in health have organized a workshop for civil societies on Global Financing Facility(GFF) in Accra.

The workshop is to help build the capacity of civil societies especially on areas of transparency and accountability and also put government on its toes when disbursing the funds in the health sector.

The GFF is a multi-stakeholder partnership that is helping countries tackle the health and nutrition issues affecting women, children and adolescents.

Mr Ali Winoto Subandoro, a Senior Nutrition Specialist World Bank, said in May this year, Ghana was accepted to receive support from the facility.

He said the facility would help the country through the Ghana Health Service to accelerate progress on Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Additionally, the facility will help empower the nation to prioritize the health and nutrition of women, children and adolescents within their budgets and to align partners around a country-driven, prioritized investment case to save lives and improve the health and well-being of Ghanaians.

Mr Subandoro said insufficient progress on maternal, newborn and child health and nutrition due to financial constraints led to the creation of the facility.

He was of the hope that participants would not limit the use of the knowledge gained at the training, but spread the good news to others for the benefit of all.

Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, Programmes Manager, ARHR, in a presentation on the analysis of 2019 mid-year budget on the implications for primary health care delivery, said government has reiterated its commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal three.

He said government was able to achieve its target of domestic national health insurance levy to support the sector during the period under review.

"For Ghana to attain adequate financial risk protection and ultimately achieve universal coverage, we need to systematically address all the issues affecting delivery of health services at the community level especially paying more attention to the national health insurance", he said.

Madam Abena Adubea Amoah, the Executive Director, PPAG, urged civil societies to work together and share knowledge ideas to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

"We cannot develop as a nation without tackling health issues seriously and this is feasible with the help of all stakeholders", she said.

GNA