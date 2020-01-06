news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA

Dzodze (V/R), Jan. 6, GNA – As part of New Year festivities, the headquarters of Power Mission Church International (PMCI) at Dzodze in the Ketu North District, has organized a clean-up exercise to tidy up part of the Dzodze community, to help create awareness of the dangers of communicable diseases.

The congregation and a cross-section of the community in a four-hour (08:00 through 12:00 hours) cleaning exercise of tiding the district capital and the surroundings of the church, cleared weeds, swept gutters, handpicked plastics and sachet water rubbers from the street of Dzodze.

Apostle General Emmanuel Astiko, General Overseer of PMCI, led the campaign against littering Dzodze indiscriminately. The church distributed handouts and also educated the public on the need to undertake such exercises regularly, to help improve upon the environment and their health.

Addressing the participants at the headquarters of the church at Dzodze after the exercise, Apostle General Astiko said the exercise offered the opportunity for them to interact with each other and members of the public and that, the clean-up would be a periodic feature.

According to the Founder, beyond the regular clean-up exercises, the church will ensure that the environment was safe and devoid of filth. He expressed the view that it was a responsibility of religious leaders to engage in issues that seek to promote the environmental, social and economic development of the nation, adding that, Christians should always be available for the work of God and be each other’s helper.

Apostle General Astiko noted that churches were crucial in developmental efforts of both district and municipal communities and therefore, play such an important role in sustaining local communities”, adding; “it is the hope of the Authorities of the PMCI, that the members will be part of the efforts to bring improvement and transformation to Ketu North District and the Volta Region”.

Bishop Andrew Walter, Deputy Overseer of PMCI said the church was delighted to assist in tidying up the surrounding communities and hence, arranging to partner the district in its quest to

Improve the health of the people and the environment.

