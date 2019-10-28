news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Takoradi, October 28, GNA - The 17th annual conference of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA) has been held in Takoradi with a call on members and stakeholders to fully participate and bring to hear their expertise.

The three-day conference, which was attended by more than 100 participants drawn from all the districts in the country was to among others help them upgrade their knowledge and skills on specific health issues, canvas for support and advocate stakeholders on pertinent clinical and public health issues.

The Conference was on the theme, “Solidifying the gains and improving maternal and child health service outcomes: The role and responsibilities of the Physician Assistant at the primary health care level”.

The Conference also serve as a forum for Continuous Professional Development (CPD), accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana for CPD Credit Points for the renewal of professional practice certificate or license.

It sensitized stakeholders on the essence of strengthening the primary health care level in order to comprehensively manage maternal and child morbidities to attain SDGs 3 and advocated stakeholders to take keen interest in strengthening the primary health care level for optimal health outcomes.

To determine and evaluate the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in developing, equipping and implementing policies to strategically position the primary health care, to whip up stakeholders interest and active involvement and commitment toward the Physician Assistant, as well as equip participants with current medico-legal issues relating to the practice of Physician Assistantship in Ghana and globally.

The participants treated topics such as, medical ethics and law, and Continuous Professional Development/scientific sessions, job culture and problems faced by members in the discharge of their duties at their various duty post.

Mr Peter Eyram Kuenyefu, General Secretary of GPAA hinted a communique would be issued to the various stakeholders to help address the various issues and the way forward to promote productivity and quality health care for the citizenry, and job satisfaction of Physician Assistants as partners in health service delivery in Ghana.

GNA