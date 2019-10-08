news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro, Oct. 8, GNA - Mr Collins Woode, the Founder of Care for Aged Foundation, resident in Denmark, has presented assorted medical equipment valued at 42,000 Euros (Gh¢2.5 million) to the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital to enhance healthcare delivery.

The items include five boxes of eyeglasses, 29 remote controlled hospital beds, 42 mattresses, six toilet chairs, 25 wheelchairs, 24 bath benches, 12 walking frame, nine tall chairs, 12 computers, and 21 crutches.

The rest include two printers, one refrigerator, one examination couch, two IV poles, six bags of hospital clothes, one ultrasound scanner and one rehabilitation device.

Mr Woode said the gesture formed part of an initiative to export Danish healthcare system to elderly people in Ghana.

"We have sent similar equipment to Swedru and the Pentecost Hospitals. We have 10 old age villages caring for over 3000 old persons in Accra. There are volunteers from Denmark who fly in every month to offer training to recruits to enable them to cater for the elderly persons," he said.

He indicated that he had plans to establish a unit at the Presbyterian Midwifery Nurses Training School to train students to provide healthcare services to the aged.

He said the Foundation was working with the Government and wooing investors to build infrastructure to support the initiative.

Mr Isaac Appiah, the General Manager of the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, thanked Mr Woode for the symbolic gesture in supporting the Hospital to provide efficient, reliable and effective healthcare to the people.

He said he had had previous conversations with Mr Woode through Dr. Yao Yeboah, the Governing Council Chairman of Ghana Health Service (GHS), where they explored possibilities of assisting the Hospital.

The Philanthropist, he said, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government to set up Old Age Villages in Ghana and had promised to procure an ambulance for the Hospital, stock the Library, and establish a place for demonstration for women.

Dr John Ekow Otoo, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of Health, commended Mr Woode for his philanthropic efforts and said the items would enhance quality healthcare delivery.

He advised health personnel to give customers an 'experience worth remembering' to achieve that goal.

Dr Yao Yeboah, on his part, asked for the training of staff to ensure strict compliance to the maintenance of the equipment to prolong their lifespan.

He appealed to Ghanaians to exercise regularly to promote good health and avoid contracting non-communicable diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problems.

Reverend Daniel Boseah Gyinantwi, the West Brong Presbytery Chairman, said it was part of a holistic ministry of the Presbyterian Church to provide the physical and spiritual needs of the people.

He urged the Hospital staff to remain committed to their calling and work hard to the service of God and country.

Barimah Oppong Yaw Boabasa, the Gyaasehene of Dormaa Traditional Area, expressed appreciation to the Presbyterian Church for the immense contribution towards the development of Dormaa, particularly in the educational and health sectors.

