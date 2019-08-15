news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Aug. 15, GNA - The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) on Thursday, embarked on a massive sensitisation exercise in Accra to educate the general public on the usage of pharmaceutical drugs.

The outreach, dubbed “Pharmacists Professional Outreach” with the slogan “Operation Storm” formed part of the PSGH’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019, which began on Tuesday under the theme ‘Pharmacy in a digital world.’

Mr Kwabena Asante Offie, Chairperson for the PSGH’s AGM 2019 planning committee, told the Ghana News Agency that the outreach is being attended by 3,000 Pharmacists from all communities across the country.

He said the exercise was to educate the general public against the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs and advised the public to talk to their pharmacist when buying drugs to help them understand the usage of such medications.

He said the practice where people bought drugs from unapproved sources or walked to the drug store with their own preference of drug was dangerous and should refrain from such practices.

He said members of the Society would visit offices, market places and lorry parks to educate the public on the significant roles pharmacists played in their health.

“We know that Ghanaians have questions but do not get the right people to ask so we have taken this initiative to come to their door step to answer their questions and give them the needed advice,” he said.

He said they also educated the public on some side effects of drugs and the importance of taking medications according to the given prescription by a qualified pharmacist.

Mr Offie said that it was bad for a person on medication to take alcohol, adding that, pregnant women and breast feeding mothers must also stay away from alcohol, caffeine products such as coffee, energy drinks among others.

“Whenever they have a problem they should not feel shy but boldly walk to any Pharmaceutical shop and discuss their challenges with the pharmacists,” he advised.

He noted that some side effects of drugs and allergies could be managed easily when a pharmacist was contacted on time.

He said places visited by the team included the Flagstaff House, Parliament House, Judicial Service, Fire Service Headquarters, Airport shell, National Communication Authority, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 Bus Station, Madina Bus Station, Oxford Street, Dome Market amongst other places within the capital.

