By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, March 23, GNA - Dr. Simon Gbene, the Western Regional Veterinary Director, has advised people diagnosed with coronavirus to stay away from pets to prevent further spread.

He explained that animals like humans have the tendency to contract the virus and any closeness with an infected person would ultimately result in transmitting the deadly virus.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tokoradi, Dr. Gbene said if the virus was given to animals or pets such as dogs and cats, a reverse situation may occur, and that could eradicate the gains in fighting it.

The Coronavirus has spread to many countries globally with over 180,000 people being infected and 7,000 deaths.

Ghana has so far recorded 24 cases with one death.

The Veterinary Director advised that those on self-quarantine should do well to also stay away from their pets and families.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has issued directives for the suspension of all social gatherings to help control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

