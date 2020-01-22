news, story, article

Kpando, Jan.22, GNA - Patriotic Gents (PG), an all-male humanitarian group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has organised a day's health screening exercise for about 500 residents in Kpando Municipality.

Mr Godwin Adae-Mensah, the National President of PG, said President Akufo-Addo needed four more years as President to continue the good works he was doing and people to vote for him needed to be in good health before.

He said the exercise was also to gather people and inform them about the "transformational" agenda of the President and the need to maintain him at the presidency.

He urged the people to discard the notion that Volta region "belonged" to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and that the Region was deprived of development under the NDC.

According to him, the group had organised a similar exercise in Suhum Akorabo in the Eastern region and hoped that the exercise would continue in other parts of the country.

Mr. Ernest Theophilus Quist, the Municipal Chief Executive of Kpando, described the exercise as a step in the right direction and that the health of the people was paramount.

He was impressed with the turn out and implored the group to expand the exercise as people from other parts of the Region needed those services.

