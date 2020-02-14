news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Feb. 14, GNA - Activities at the Maternal and Children’s Hospital, Kumasi, was brought to a temporary halt as enthusiastic patients and staff joined authorities of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to commemorate the ‘2020 Chocolate Day’.

It was a memorable occasion as most of the patients and staff at the Out-Patient-Department (OPD) queued to receive their share of the chocolate bars and cocoa drinks provided at the programme.

The Day initiated about fourteen years ago to coincide with the Valentine’ Day, is tailored to promote the consumption of Ghana’s chocolate brand domestically and internationally.

“We have many health benefits to derive from chocolate as a people if its consumption is encouraged,” Mr. Peter Achampong, Ashanti Regional Manager, GTA, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, on the sideline of the programme.

Research, he said, had shown that chocolate contains high level of antioxidants, and could also lower cholesterol levels, while helping to prevent memory decline.

Mr. Achampong advocated proactive measures to making Ghana’s chocolate more affordable to the public on festive occasions such as the Chocolate Day, saying this was critical to encouraging the masses to patronize it.

Moreover, it is also necessary to serve chocolate drinks on the menu of the Ghana School Feeding Programme for the benefit of pupils and students.

Mr. Jones Opoku Boamah, Principal Research Officer, said studies had shown that Ghana’s chocolate brand was the finest compared to others globally.

Mr. Matthew Osei Prempeh, Senior Quality Assurance Officer, took advantage of the occasion to advise owners of hospitality enterprises (chop bars, drinking bars, restaurants, amongst others) to maintain safety and clean environment.

Dr. Prosper Gbetor, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, on behalf of the staff, lauded the GTA for the gesture.

He stressed the need for the Authority to organize more of such programmes not only on Valentine’s Day, but any other festive occasion that could help promote the consumption of chocolate.

“My Chocolate Experience, My Holistic Wellbeing”, was the theme for this celebration.

GNA