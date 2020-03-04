news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Agogo (Ash), March 04, GNA - Reverend Bright Agyekum Kobeah, the Konongo District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has counseled Christians to make it a duty to show kindness to the sick at all times.

He said Christianity was not only about going to church and participating in church activities, but also showing compassion to humanity especially the sick and vulnerable in society.

Rev. Kobeah who is also the Minister in charge of the Konongo Bethel Congregation, gave the advice when the church presented 40 brand new mattresses and bed sheets worth GH¢ 7,000.00 to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

He said the donation was the church’s contribution towards the upkeep of patients admitted in the facility adding that their comfort was critical to their recovery and that responsibility must not be left to the hospital alone and charged the Christian community to adopt and support health facilities in their localities.

The Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, he noted, was the largest referral facility in the Asante Akyem area with a huge number of patients on admission, hence the decision to support the facility.

Mr. Alex Kesse, General Manager of the Hospital, who received the donation commended the church for the kind gesture and called for more of such support from other benevolent institutions and individuals.

He said as a hospital that attended to large number of patients on daily basis, some of the donations enabled management to ensure quality service delivery.

