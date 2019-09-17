news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Sept 17, GNA - Passion For Needy, an Non-Governmental Organisation has donated pharmaceutical products worth GH¢10,000.00 to the La Development Institute.

The medicines, which mainly consists of antibiotics, antimalarial, vitamins and pain killers were provided as a result of a pledge made by Mrs Janet Torgbor El – Aschkar, the Chairperson of the NGO during the official launching of the Health and Sanitation campaign by the Institute to be used for their quarterly Health Screening Exercise at La.

Presenting the products to the Institute, the Chairperson said, as a local NGO, which believed that government alone cannot do everything for the nation, the organisation always try to identify sectors where it can support.

She said “That is why we deem it fit when we were called upon to support such a worthy cause and most importantly to be part of this initiative to help improve the health condition of the needy at La.”

Mrs Aschkar said as part of the NGO’s 10th anniversary celebration this year, Passion For Needy organised free health screening exercises for three Communities in the neighbourhood of La namely Osu, South La, and Teshie, during, which the needy were screened of various sicknesses and given drugs for treatment.

“In order for our organisation not to be seen to be selective in choosing which community to support, we found this initiate by the La Development Institute as one that will indirectly complement our effort in reaching the people of La with our support too.” She said.

Receiving the medicines, Reverend Vincent Adotey Addo, President of the Institute thanked the Founder of the NGO, Senior Prophet T. B. Joshua for the support and called on other benevolent organization to assist the Institute to successfully carry out its campaign.

GNA